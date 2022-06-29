 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Avril Lavigne stuns onlookers with her perfect physique

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Avril Lavigne set pulses racing as she showed off her incredible figure in racy ensemble during her latest outing with fiancé Mod Sun at Machine Gun Kelly's Madison Square Garden after-party in NYC on Tuesday.

The singer, 37 showed off her fabulous physique in pastel pink and black satin bustier top paired with leather trousers as she walked arm-in-arm with her musician love, 35.

Avril completed her gorgeous look with platform shoes.

The Love Sux singer’s tresses were styled in soft waves and she sported smoky eye make-up.

Avril Lavigne stuns onlookers with her perfect physique

Mod, real name Derek Ryan Smith, donned a graphic print tee, yellow plaid shirt, and stonewash jeans, teamed with trainers.

Following the event, the star held hands with his supportive partner Megan as she walked close behind him before heading home after the bash.

Avril and Mod Sun announced their engagement in April - after one year of dating.

Mod confirmed the news on Instagram after his lady love was seen flashing a very large diamond ring on her wedding finger in Los Angeles.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle sparks reactions as she responds to US Supreme Court's decision

Meghan Markle sparks reactions as she responds to US Supreme Court's decision
Queen meets Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon after new push for independence vote

Queen meets Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon after new push for independence vote
Kim Kardashian steals limelight at Khloe's birthday party with her appearance in leather outfit

Kim Kardashian steals limelight at Khloe's birthday party with her appearance in leather outfit
Lamar Odom says he’d choose ‘more skillfull’ Taraji P. Hensen over Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom says he’d choose ‘more skillfull’ Taraji P. Hensen over Khloe Kardashian

Dakota Johnson on ‘crazy’ shoot of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’: ‘It’s Psychotic’

Dakota Johnson on ‘crazy’ shoot of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’: ‘It’s Psychotic’
Victoria Beckham flays Chris Evans for weighing her on Live show

Victoria Beckham flays Chris Evans for weighing her on Live show
Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sends pulses racing with captivating photos
Amber Heard angers Elon Musk after Johnny Depp defamation trial?

Amber Heard angers Elon Musk after Johnny Depp defamation trial?
Jennifer Lopez ‘proud’ of her gender neutral child Emme of how ‘they've turned out’

Jennifer Lopez ‘proud’ of her gender neutral child Emme of how ‘they've turned out’
Shakira ‘going through difficult time’ after Gerard Pique split: Carlos Vives

Shakira ‘going through difficult time’ after Gerard Pique split: Carlos Vives
Mandy Moore puts health first as she cancels remaining show dates: Photo

Mandy Moore puts health first as she cancels remaining show dates: Photo
Ghislaine Maxwell to appeal against sentence: lawyer

Ghislaine Maxwell to appeal against sentence: lawyer

Latest

view all