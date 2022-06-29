Humbert forgets his rackets at Wimbledon

 
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2022 Frances Ugo Humbert in action during his second round match against Norways Casper Rudd. —Reuters
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2022 France's Ugo Humbert in action during his second round match against Norway's Casper Rudd. —Reuters

LONDON: Ugo Humbert had 90 minutes to fill before his delayed Wimbledon match against Casper Ruud on Wednesday but it still wasn't enough to pack properly as he turned up at Number Two Court missing a vital piece of equipment — a tennis racket.

The Frenchman had been forced to wait to face the third seed due to rain but as the umpire called the players to begin their knock-up, despite coming on court carrying a massive red bag, the 24-year-old sheepishly admitted: "I don't have any rackets — sorry for that."

Humbert's embarrassment did not last long as somebody appeared within a couple of minutes clutching three rackets.

Perhaps the confusion impacted his concentration as he lost the first set before coming back strongly to win the second-round match 3-6 6-2 7-5 6-4.

