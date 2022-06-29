Travis Barker rushed to hospital after complaint of pancreatitis

Travis Barker left the fans worried after he was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning for an unknown health issue.



According to the latest report, shared by TMZ Travis was reportedly hospitalized for pancreatitis.



The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center and later transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., for additional care with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, less than a month after their wedding.

According to TMZ, Barker’s pancreas became inflamed due to a recent colonoscopy procedure.

Symptoms include nausea, intense stomach pain, and vomiting.

However, there are no further updates regarding his current condition

This comes after Barker earlier shared a tweet last week, which read God save me - a track from his close friend Machine Gun Kelly.

Meanwhile, Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, turned to her social media to ask her fans to pray for the musician.

"Please send your prayers," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Travis married Kourtney in a destination wedding, sponsored by Dolce and Gabbana in Portofino, Italy.