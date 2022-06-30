Prince Harry, Meghan finally achieve their ‘goal’ to become financially independent

Harry and Meghan finally achieve their ‘goal’ to become financially independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally achieved their ‘goal’ to become financially independent two years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pledged to work to support themselves.

According to the Sovereign Grant report, the Sussexes are no longer receiving funds from the Prince of Wales while the rest of the royal family continued to incur massive expenses.

A source close to Prince Charles spilt the beans to The Mirror, “The Duke and Duchess should be congratulated on achieving their goal" in raking in millions from the private sector”.

Meanwhile, the monarch’s Keeper of the Privy Purse, Sir Michael Stevens, shared yesterday, that around £102.4 million were spent last year which marks a rise of 17 per cent from the previous year.

Most of the expenditure amount was spent on the major ten-year programme of the ongoing renovation of Buckingham Palace.

It was reported that around £54.6 million - a 41 per cent increase in spending, was siphoned off by the renovations alone.