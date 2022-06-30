 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan finally achieve their ‘goal’ to become financially independent

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Harry and Meghan finally achieve their ‘goal’ to become financially independent
Harry and Meghan finally achieve their ‘goal’ to become financially independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally achieved their ‘goal’ to become financially independent two years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pledged to work to support themselves.

According to the Sovereign Grant report, the Sussexes are no longer receiving funds from the Prince of Wales while the rest of the royal family continued to incur massive expenses.

A source close to Prince Charles spilt the beans to The Mirror, “The Duke and Duchess should be congratulated on achieving their goal" in raking in millions from the private sector”.

Meanwhile, the monarch’s Keeper of the Privy Purse, Sir Michael Stevens, shared yesterday, that around £102.4 million were spent last year which marks a rise of 17 per cent from the previous year.

Most of the expenditure amount was spent on the major ten-year programme of the ongoing renovation of Buckingham Palace.

It was reported that around £54.6 million - a 41 per cent increase in spending, was siphoned off by the renovations alone.

More From Entertainment:

Did Meghan Markle get her name changed from Vogue Magazine article to her title?

Did Meghan Markle get her name changed from Vogue Magazine article to her title?
Johnny Depp chooses dignity over money as he refuses multi-million dollars deal

Johnny Depp chooses dignity over money as he refuses multi-million dollars deal

Julia Roberts, George Clooney reluctantly comeback to rom-com

Julia Roberts, George Clooney reluctantly comeback to rom-com
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Chris Pratt reveals what everyone calls him

Chris Pratt reveals what everyone calls him
Chris Pratt says he ‘never went to Hillsong’

Chris Pratt says he ‘never went to Hillsong’
Jamie Foxx releases recording of phone call with Cameron Diaz

Jamie Foxx releases recording of phone call with Cameron Diaz

Prince Andrew ‘relaxed’ at paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island: Staff

Prince Andrew ‘relaxed’ at paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island: Staff
Royal source in Prince Charles office issues statement on donations in cash

Royal source in Prince Charles office issues statement on donations in cash

Meghan Markle's friend reacts to report on her pictures with Prince Harry and the Duchess

Meghan Markle's friend reacts to report on her pictures with Prince Harry and the Duchess

Dakota Johnson finally reacts to viral Johnny Depp video

Dakota Johnson finally reacts to viral Johnny Depp video
Zendaya speaks on ‘setting boundaries with fans’ in personal life

Zendaya speaks on ‘setting boundaries with fans’ in personal life

Latest

view all