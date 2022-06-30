WATCH: Stand collapses amid heavy downpour, delays first Aus vs SL Test

Stand seen heads bowed on the ground after strong gusts of wind blew it away.

Heavy rain in Galle, Sri Lanka lashed out on a makeshift stand at the Galle International Stadium, causing it to cave in ahead of the first Test of Australia against the hosts, The Guardian reported.



As per the publication, it started pouring violently with strong gusts of winds 90 minutes before the match's start but the ground staff managed to completely cover the ground.

However, the metal sheets propped up by ropes to cover small concreted benches on the eastern side of the ground were blown away by the downpour, delaying the outset of the second day of the first Test.

Fortunately, there were no spectators present at the match's venue by then and the Aussie squad had just arrived.



A view of Galle International Stadium's field covered with tarpaulin.

The rain continued to fall even after the scheduled start of the match at 10am local time while the staff struggled to prevent the entire outfield from soaking.

The first hour on the second day is crucial for Australia as they left the score at 98-3 against Sri Lanka’s 212 on day one.

Only bad weather can prevent a result with 13 wickets down on the first day and a three-day Test predicted due to the pitch conditions.