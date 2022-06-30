 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles spends 'very special' time with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Prince Charles spends very special time with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet
Prince Charles spends 'very special' time with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

Prince Charles reportedly spent a 'very special' time with his grandchildren Lilibet and Archie during the Platinum Jubilee.

A royal source has spilt the beans on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this month and their get-together with Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

At the briefing of Clarence House’s annual review, the senior royal source said, “It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain.”

“The prince, of course, hasn't seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him,” the source continued.

“He hadn't met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported earlier this month that Harry and Meghan didn’t spend any private time with Prince William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis during their recent trip to the UK.

The outlet also hinted at the bare minimum possibility of Lilibet’s meeting with William’s family at all.

More From Entertainment:

Paris Hilton reveals she 'cried' seeing Britney Spears at wedding: ‘Magical fairytale’

Paris Hilton reveals she 'cried' seeing Britney Spears at wedding: ‘Magical fairytale’
Prince Andrew is 'self-absorbed, obnoxious': slams former royal police officer

Prince Andrew is 'self-absorbed, obnoxious': slams former royal police officer
Kim Kardashian’s SKKN Lawsuit an effort to threaten her name & reputation: Lawyer

Kim Kardashian’s SKKN Lawsuit an effort to threaten her name & reputation: Lawyer
Buckingham Palace sparks cost-of-living crisis as royal spending soars to record high

Buckingham Palace sparks cost-of-living crisis as royal spending soars to record high

Kourtney Kardashian keeping Travis Barker in good spirits amid hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian keeping Travis Barker in good spirits amid hospitalization
Cardi B reveals she doesn’t like ‘extra skin’ after having second baby

Cardi B reveals she doesn’t like ‘extra skin’ after having second baby
Amber Heard to face another legal battle after losing Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard to face another legal battle after losing Johnny Depp case
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker’s snaps sparking reconciliation rumours a ‘PR Stunt’?

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker’s snaps sparking reconciliation rumours a ‘PR Stunt’?
Stephen King spills beans about one movie he ‘ever walks out’

Stephen King spills beans about one movie he ‘ever walks out’
Meghan Markle accused of ‘inserting British drama in American politics’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘inserting British drama in American politics’
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox finally address marriage rumours

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox finally address marriage rumours

Meghan Markle bullying claims won’t be released: ‘lessons have been learned’

Meghan Markle bullying claims won’t be released: ‘lessons have been learned’

Latest

view all