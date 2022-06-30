Prince Charles spends 'very special' time with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

Prince Charles reportedly spent a 'very special' time with his grandchildren Lilibet and Archie during the Platinum Jubilee.

A royal source has spilt the beans on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this month and their get-together with Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

At the briefing of Clarence House’s annual review, the senior royal source said, “It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain.”

“The prince, of course, hasn't seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him,” the source continued.

“He hadn't met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported earlier this month that Harry and Meghan didn’t spend any private time with Prince William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis during their recent trip to the UK.

The outlet also hinted at the bare minimum possibility of Lilibet’s meeting with William’s family at all.