Ben Affleck directs Matt Damon, Viola Davis on film set after son bumped luxury car

File Footage

Ben Affleck was captured in the director’s chair at yet-to-be-titled Nike film’s set along with Matt Damon and Viola Davis after his 10-year-old son Samuel bumped a luxurious Lamborghini.



The Batman vs Superman star looked dapper in casual attire at the set donning a white t-shirt paired with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Picture credits: Daily Mail

Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé will also portray the role of footwear brand’s co-founder Phil Knight while the Jason Bourne actor will star as the executive of the company, Sonny Vaccaro.

Picture credits: Daily Mail

The 49-year-old actor – director wore black headphones as he was seen sitting on a camera rig as production for the sports marketing movie continues.

Picture credits: Daily Mail





Picture credits: Daily Mail

He was also spotted enjoying soft drink and cigarette on a break from the hard work.

Picture credits: Daily Mail

On the other hand, Damon sported a white polo shirt over a grey jacket along with same coloured pants while Davis, who plays Michael Jordan's mother Deloris, donned a white shirt with silver jewelry.

Picture credits: Daily Mail





Picture credits: Daily Mail

The upcoming movie will focus on Nike's long-shot effort to sign superstar basketball player Michael Jordan as the brand ambassador.