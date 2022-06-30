Meghan Markle secretly heading to White House?

Prince Harry's sweet wife Meghan Markle is making all "the right noises" to make her entry into US politics, says royal commentator.



Meghan sparked reactions as she shared her thoughts on the US Supreme Court's ruling about abortion right in America, and offered her own personal opinions and accounts.



The Duchess of Sussex, while speaking with Jessica Yellin and Gloria Steinem, said: "I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work."

Commenting on her latest move, Royal expert Russell Myers, told Lorraine: "Now Megan has said, you know, that [she] might be in Washington very soon."



Russell Myers thinks she has political ambitions behind her latest statement.



"So, does she have political ambitions?

"I do think she does. And she's certainly rubbing shoulders with the right people and making the right noises," said the royal commentator.

Speaking on their financial freedom from The Firm, he said: "They've got their financial freedom.

"They've got their essential freedom from the royal family so they can speak on political issues."

Meanwhile, many of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans have lauded her for sharing her thoughts on the issue.