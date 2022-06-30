 
sports
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
SDSports desk

List of cricketers who will get double salaries under central contracts

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

A file photo of the Pakistan cricket team celebrating their victory.
A file photo of the Pakistan cricket team celebrating their victory. — AFP/File

LAHORE: National cricketers have been awarded contracts in two different formats of the game for the first time in history, Geo Super reported.

Under the leadership of chairman Ramiz Raja, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) introduced separate contracts for white-ball and red-ball formats. Hence, the performers of both formats get rewarded for their sheer hard work.

Hence, the performers of both formats will get rewarded for their sheer hard work.

Babar Azam (A category), Mohammad Rizwan (A category), Shaheen Shah Afridi (A category), Imam-ul-Haq (C, B category) and Hassan Ali (B, C category) have contracts in both formats.

According to chief selector Mohammad Wasim, players who have signed contracts in both formats will get separate salaries and incentives. 

Consequently, Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen, Imam and Hassan Ali will enjoy double perks throughout next year.

Babar will also get a captaincy allowance in a bid to compensate for his extra responsibilities as the Pakistan captain across all formats.

