Friday Jul 01 2022
Friday Jul 01, 2022

Queen Elizabeth criticised for keeping inquiry findings against Meghan Markle secret

Queen Elizabeth has been criticized by pro-monarchy expert for "burying" the investigation report into claims that Meghan Markle bullied the palace staff.

Appearing on GB News, royal biographer Angela Levin said that "it was wrong of the Queen to decide nothing comes out."

Most of the royal experts are not ready to forgive Meghan Markle for stepping down from her royal duties along with husband Prince Harry.

The investigations claims about Meghan's bullying started after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and levelled some serious allegations against the members of the royal family.

