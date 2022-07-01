 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira, Gerard Pique continue battle over kids’ custody

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

File Footage 

Shakira and her former partner Gerard Pique have handed over their children’s custody battle to two law firms in hopes of settling the issue.

The Waka Waka hit-maker wants to take her kids, Sasha and Milan, to Miami with the footballer given the visiting rights as per Spanish media outlet Marca.

However, the sports star is keen on keeping the children in Barcelona as he does not want the boys to be put into a new environment after recently going through their parents’ separation.

Now, the lawyers of Shakira and Pique will try to find a middle ground that both parties will agree upon, according to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

Earlier this month, Shakira issued an official statement that she and the Barcelona star have parted ways.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."

It was also reported by EsDiario that the couple called it quits due to monetary reasons as ex-boyfriend of one of Shakira's sister claimed that the singer denied to give money to Pique.

“Supposedly, Piqué would have asked Shakira for money for an investment issue and the singer's family has refused to give it to him,” Roberto Garcia told the outlet. “They don't mix their money and they keep the family economy at 50%."

