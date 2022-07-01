 
pakistan
Friday Jul 01 2022
Shoaib Akhtar meets Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi at Pindi Stadium

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar (centre) meets players of the Pakistani Test team, including skipper Babar Azam (extreme left) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, on June 30, 2022. — Twitter/shoaib100mph
RAWALPINDI: Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar met the Pakistan team during their training for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, set to start later this month.

The ex-pacer, taking to his Twitter, shared that he met the Men In Green at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday at the invitation of head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

In the picture posted by the pacer, he can be seen interacting with skipper Babar Azam, pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan will play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka from July 16 to 28 in Galle and Colombo.

The first match will take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle from July 16-20, while the second match will be played from July 24 to 28 at Colombo’ R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

In a separate development, the training session for today has been cancelled and the camp has also been wrapped up. The team will leave for Sri Lanka from Lahore on July 6.

Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

