 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Shailene Woodley feels ‘grateful’ after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

File Footage 

Shailene Woodley gets candid about her life following her break up with fiancé Aaron Rodgers in a social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the Divergent star talked about how "nurtured" her “head and heart” feels in the month of June.

“To the month of June: Putting macro whack world events aside for a minute, on a micro level, you nurtured this woman’s head + heart,” Woodley captioned a refreshing photo of herself.

“You gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!), hellos and goodbyes,” she penned.

Woodley went on share with her 4.8 million followers that a “beautiful wise Italian” in New York told her that June would be the “best month” ever.

“He was not wrong,” she added. “(No shame shoutout: his name is dante sabatino + if you go to his website you may be stoked). (www.tarotbydante.com).”

“God i’m grateful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” expressed Woodley as she concluded her post.

Woodley started dating Rodgers in 2021 and the couple announced their engagement shortly after. However, they parted ways a year later in 2022. 


More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get engaged but 'have only told their inner circle'

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get engaged but 'have only told their inner circle'
Queen thought Prince Harry would name Lilibet after the monarch: Nicky Haslam

Queen thought Prince Harry would name Lilibet after the monarch: Nicky Haslam
Prince Charles looking to heal rift with Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince Charles looking to heal rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
Shakira, Gerard Pique continue battle over kids’ custody

Shakira, Gerard Pique continue battle over kids’ custody

Here’s how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle became ‘financially independent’

Here’s how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle became ‘financially independent’
Universal Music acquires ‘Cosmik Debris’ guitarist Frank Zappa's catalog

Universal Music acquires ‘Cosmik Debris’ guitarist Frank Zappa's catalog
Prince Harry was left ‘lonely’ as friends remained silent after Oprah interview: expert

Prince Harry was left ‘lonely’ as friends remained silent after Oprah interview: expert
Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler wishes him a ‘speedy recovery’

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler wishes him a ‘speedy recovery’
Queen Elizabeth makes third public appearance in a week

Queen Elizabeth makes third public appearance in a week

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t receive any money from the Crown Estate

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t receive any money from the Crown Estate
CONFIRMED: Meghan changed her name to royal title, prompting magazine to edit social media post

CONFIRMED: Meghan changed her name to royal title, prompting magazine to edit social media post

Alexandra Daddario ties the knot with Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario ties the knot with Andrew Form

Latest

view all