Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira enjoys surfing with mystery man following Gerard Pique split

Friday Jul 01, 2022

File Footage 

Shakira beamed with joy while surfing with a mystery guy in Spain after her break up with partner of 12 years Gerard Pique.

The Waka Waka singer had her gorgeous smile on while she spent quality time with her friend, whose identity is still unknown.

The 45-year-old singer flaunted her figure in a red and blue wetsuit as she left her honey blonde tresses open.

Shakira was also accompanied with one of her kids while she showed off her surfing skills amid custody battle with the sports star.

The singer and the football player parted ways earlier this month when Shakira issued a statement announcing the shocking news.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."

The two currently battle for their kids, Sasha and Milan’s custody as Shakira wants to take them to Miami while Pique insists they don’t leave Barcelona. 

