Friday Jul 01 2022
Pete Davidson on breaking up with Olivia O'Brien over text msg: ‘No truth to this’

Pete Davidson on breaking up with Olivia O'Brien over text msg: ‘No truth to this’

Pete Davidson responded to Olivia O’Brien's claims that he dated her and later broke up with her over a text message. 

The comedian denied dating the singer-songwriter after she said during the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast that the duo dated nearly two years ago.

However, refusing ever dating the 22-year-old, Davidson’s representative told E! News that "there is no truth to this," adding that the pair "were friends and hung [out] a few times."

During the 29th June podcast, O’Brien was left astonished when Portnoy asked her “what was going on” between her and Davidson.

"I have it on good authority that Pete and Phoebe are in fact an item," Portnoy read a DeuxMoi post. "He ended things with B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing beforehand for phoebe."

O’Brien alleged that Davidson broke up with her to date Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor, saying, "He texted me and was like, 'I'm seeing someone else."

"'So, like, I can't,'" she added.

