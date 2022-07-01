 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew is ‘self-absorbed and disrespectful’, claims royal police aide

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

file footage

Prince Andrew was labelled as a ‘self-absorbed’ man by a former royal police officer, who also claimed that the disgraced Duke of York has been disrespectful to authorities.

Talking to The Sun in a recent interview, former royal officer Paul Page, who was stationed at the Buckingham Palace for six years, revealed that the disgraced Duke of York had ‘failed’ to cooperate with authorities over his connections to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

As per Page: “Prince Andrew’s a self-absorbed, obnoxious, horrible little man who is disrespectful to those below him.”

The scathing comments come a day after Andrew’s alleged friend and Epstein’s close aide, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for procuring girls for Epstein’s paedophile sex ring.

As for Prince Andrew, he was accused by Virgina Giuffre of sexually assaulting her as a minor in the early 2000’s as part of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

He eventually reached an out of court settlement with Giuffre, continuing to deny the allegations brought against him. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confirm Queen greenlit Lilibet’s name

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confirm Queen greenlit Lilibet’s name
‘Delusional’ Meghan Markle is ‘obsessed’ with US politics, claim aides

‘Delusional’ Meghan Markle is ‘obsessed’ with US politics, claim aides
Canadian rock star reunited with stolen guitar after 46 years

Canadian rock star reunited with stolen guitar after 46 years
Hugh Jackman ‘thrilled’ to see Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis movie: Video

Hugh Jackman ‘thrilled’ to see Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis movie: Video
Key reason Prince William, Kate Middleton didn’t attend Lilibet birthday

Key reason Prince William, Kate Middleton didn’t attend Lilibet birthday
Ezra Miller accused again of harassment and assault

Ezra Miller accused again of harassment and assault
Historian says monarchy is 'ending' with Prince William 'the woke'

Historian says monarchy is 'ending' with Prince William 'the woke'
Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour

Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour
Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him

Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him
Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday

Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims
Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos

Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos

Latest

view all