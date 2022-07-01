Prince Andrew is ‘self-absorbed and disrespectful’, claims royal police aide

file footage

Prince Andrew was labelled as a ‘self-absorbed’ man by a former royal police officer, who also claimed that the disgraced Duke of York has been disrespectful to authorities.



Talking to The Sun in a recent interview, former royal officer Paul Page, who was stationed at the Buckingham Palace for six years, revealed that the disgraced Duke of York had ‘failed’ to cooperate with authorities over his connections to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

As per Page: “Prince Andrew’s a self-absorbed, obnoxious, horrible little man who is disrespectful to those below him.”

The scathing comments come a day after Andrew’s alleged friend and Epstein’s close aide, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for procuring girls for Epstein’s paedophile sex ring.

As for Prince Andrew, he was accused by Virgina Giuffre of sexually assaulting her as a minor in the early 2000’s as part of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

He eventually reached an out of court settlement with Giuffre, continuing to deny the allegations brought against him.