 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Tessa Thompson opens up about her character in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Tessa Thompson has now spoken about her character in the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder which has already created a huge buzz on the internet.

As the release of the much-awaited Marvel sequel inches closer, the cast of the film is sharing their experience of working with the characters on set.

Amid all, Tessa in a recent interview opened up about her character Valkyrie and how her growth was taken care of in this instalment of the franchise.

While talking to Yahoo Entertainment, via ComicBook, Thompson revealed that Valkyrie's sexuality will be a major plot point in the film.

She shared, "It becomes the only storyline, particularly in a movie like this, where you don't, frankly, have a lot of room for the storyline," referring to the short runtime of the film. 

She added, "So there was a lot of conversation in terms of how to treat that with Valkyrie. And I feel really good, personally, about where we got to. I hope that she's a character that fans continue to connect to, that we have a lot of time to explore her, in all of her humanity."

However, Thompson disclosed that Valkyrie might not end up with a romantic match which according to her is not the point of the plot at all.

 She explained, "But whether or not she finds love in this movie doesn't mean she's not still a fabulous queer character that is open to finding love when it makes sense."

As for romance in the film, Valkyrie is not the only one being wrapped in pink shades as Chris Hemsworth's Thor is all set to reunite with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster in the film. Though Foster has some surprises of her own as she now appears in Thor's life wielding his hammer, Mjolnir.

More From Entertainment:

Amanda Holden likes being catcalled by men and women admirers

Amanda Holden likes being catcalled by men and women admirers
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confirm Queen greenlit Lilibet’s name

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confirm Queen greenlit Lilibet’s name
Prince Andrew is ‘self-absorbed and disrespectful’, claims royal police aide

Prince Andrew is ‘self-absorbed and disrespectful’, claims royal police aide

‘Delusional’ Meghan Markle is ‘obsessed’ with US politics, claim aides

‘Delusional’ Meghan Markle is ‘obsessed’ with US politics, claim aides
Canadian rock star reunited with stolen guitar after 46 years

Canadian rock star reunited with stolen guitar after 46 years
Hugh Jackman ‘thrilled’ to see Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis movie: Video

Hugh Jackman ‘thrilled’ to see Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis movie: Video
Key reason Prince William, Kate Middleton didn’t attend Lilibet birthday

Key reason Prince William, Kate Middleton didn’t attend Lilibet birthday
Ezra Miller accused again of harassment and assault

Ezra Miller accused again of harassment and assault
Historian says monarchy is 'ending' with Prince William 'the woke'

Historian says monarchy is 'ending' with Prince William 'the woke'
Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour

Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour
Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him

Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him
Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday

Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday

Latest

view all