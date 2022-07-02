Princess Harry addresses The Diana Awards ceremony

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, The Diana Award is the most prestigious accolade a young person aged 9-25 years can receive for their social action or humanitarian work.



Her son Prince Harry addressed the virtual ceremony of the awards.

"All of you have helped keep her voice alive by showing the world how each small action counts, how kindness is still valued, and how our world can be better if we choose to make it so," The Duke of Sussex said I'm his message.

