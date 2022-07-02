 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Harry addresses The Diana Awards ceremony

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Princess Harry addresses The Diana Awards ceremony

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, The Diana Award is the most prestigious accolade a young person aged 9-25 years can receive for their social action or humanitarian work.

Her son Prince Harry addressed the virtual ceremony of the awards.

"All of you have helped keep her voice alive by showing the world how each small action counts, how kindness is still valued, and how our world can be better if we choose to make it so," The Duke of Sussex said I'm his message.

Watch the video of the ceremony below 

The 2022 Diana Awards - YouTube

Join us in recognising the incredible achievements of changemakers aged 9-25 from across the globe at our virtual awards ceremony.At this very special event,...


More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker’s ex-wife wishes for his speedy recovery

Travis Barker’s ex-wife wishes for his speedy recovery
Royal households release diversity employment stats

Royal households release diversity employment stats

Denzel Washington to receive America's highest civilian honour

Denzel Washington to receive America's highest civilian honour

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and boyfriend test positive for Covid-19

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and boyfriend test positive for Covid-19
Ray Liotta's 'Black Bird' co-stars pay tribute to late actor

Ray Liotta's 'Black Bird' co-stars pay tribute to late actor

Elizabeth Olsen makes SHOCKING revelation about ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Elizabeth Olsen makes SHOCKING revelation about ‘Doctor Strange 2’
Tessa Thompson opens up about her character in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Tessa Thompson opens up about her character in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Prince Harry ‘jaded’ with his Los Angeles lifestyle after Megxit?

Prince Harry ‘jaded’ with his Los Angeles lifestyle after Megxit?
Amanda Holden likes being catcalled by men and women admirers

Amanda Holden likes being catcalled by men and women admirers
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confirm Queen greenlit Lilibet’s name

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confirm Queen greenlit Lilibet’s name
Prince Andrew is ‘self-absorbed and disrespectful’, claims royal police aide

Prince Andrew is ‘self-absorbed and disrespectful’, claims royal police aide

‘Delusional’ Meghan Markle is ‘obsessed’ with US politics, claim aides

‘Delusional’ Meghan Markle is ‘obsessed’ with US politics, claim aides

Latest

view all