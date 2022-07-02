Jenna Bush Hager slams Kim Kardashian over daughter’s extravagant birthday party

 
Saturday Jul 02 2022
Kim Kardashian recently received flak from Jenna Bush Hager for throwing “over-the-top” party for her daughter North West’s ninth birthday.

According to Daily Mail, Jenna, who is the daughter of former president George W. Bush, revealed she had celebrated “many of her own birthdays” in the White House but not of this extravagant kind.

On Thursday’s episode of Today show, the former First daughter cleared up that she had nothing against Kim but criticised the billionaire for spending lavishly in celebrating her North’s birthday with “a private jet glamping trip” to Wyoming.

The co-host of the show said that she also has a nine-year-old daughter however, she didn’t have party like this.

“Because y’all, this party was over-the-top!” asserted 40-year-old.

Adding to this, Jenna clarified, “Believe me, I love Kim Kardashian.”

Another host comedian Michelle Buteau, who was reportedly doing the show in place of Hoda Kotb, concurred with Jenna’s standpoint.

“North weekend celebration was extravagant upon extravagant, but would be open to doing a low-budget version,” noted Michelle.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder shared photos from the party on social media earlier this week which showed Kim’s private jet adorned with birthday decorations and reportedly cost over $150million.

Watch here:


