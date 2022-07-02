Imran Khan leads rally from Rawalpindi towards Islamabad's Parade Ground

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a public gathering in Multan on May 20, 2022. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading a rally from Rawalpindi's Rehmanabad area towards Islamabad's Parade Ground where he will address his supporters.

The rally will cross the 6th Road and Iqbal Park to reach the location of the jalsa.



The gathering is against rising inflation and increased prices of petroleum products.

Weapon, bullets recovered from PTI supporter

Prior to the jalsa, the police recovered a pistol and bullets from a person at the Parade Ground's entrance.

The police said that the gunman named Said Ghani is an employee of the Public Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Thirty bores and 10 rounds were recovered from the man. The police have arrested the man and an investigation is underway.