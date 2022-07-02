 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Hayley Atwell moves on with ‘Vegetarian Pagan’ after dumping Tom Cruise

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Hayley Atwell moves on with ‘Vegetarian Pagan’ after dumping Tom Cruise
Hayley Atwell moves on with ‘Vegetarian Pagan’ after dumping Tom Cruise 

Tom Cruise’s ladylove Hayley Atwell has reportedly dumped him to star her romance with music composer Ned Wolfgang Kelly.

The Captain America actor was spotted with Kelly at Disneyland in California as per The Sun after she parted ways with the Top Gun: Maverick star.

“Hayley’s happiness is written on her face right now,” an insider spilled to the outlet. “They get on like a house on fire and make a very handsome couple.”

Atwell’s new love interest describes himself as a “sober, vegetarian pagan” and according to his Instagram bio, he “doesn't eat animals” and that he has been “alcohol & drug free for over a decade.”

Kelly has produced commercial music for big brands such as Bud Light and Samsung and directs low-budget movie and also tried his hand at acting according to the publication.

Atwell and Cruise started dating in 2020 after they met on sets of Mission: Impossible sequel. They ended their relationship last year only to reconcile last month.

Meanwhile, Cruise was spotted with a mystery woman as he attended Adele’s concert Hyde Park in London on Friday.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana planned THIS for Prince William as future king

Princess Diana planned THIS for Prince William as future king
'Amber Heard 2.0': Legal expert blasts trolls for 'villainizing women'

'Amber Heard 2.0': Legal expert blasts trolls for 'villainizing women'
'Monarchy is the real problem not Prince Charles'

'Monarchy is the real problem not Prince Charles'
Elon Musk shares first photo with sons after daughter shuns billionaire

Elon Musk shares first photo with sons after daughter shuns billionaire
Simon Cowell’s ex Sinitta ‘still wanted to be with him’ after break up

Simon Cowell’s ex Sinitta ‘still wanted to be with him’ after break up

Victoria Beckham reveals why she has disciplined eating habit

Victoria Beckham reveals why she has disciplined eating habit
Victoria Beckham sparks reactions as she shares her never-before-seen photo

Victoria Beckham sparks reactions as she shares her never-before-seen photo
Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander sends bizarre letter to her mother

Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander sends bizarre letter to her mother

Jerry Hall files for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch

Jerry Hall files for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch
Emilia Clarke expresses dismay as she lost her chance with Brad Pitt

Emilia Clarke expresses dismay as she lost her chance with Brad Pitt
Jon Stewart calls US Supreme Court ‘the Fox News of justice’ over Roe v Wade reversal

Jon Stewart calls US Supreme Court ‘the Fox News of justice’ over Roe v Wade reversal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have royal aides 'falling over themselves': expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have royal aides 'falling over themselves': expert

Latest

view all