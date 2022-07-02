PM Shehbaz takes notice of 'illegal' federal excise duty collected from passengers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/File

Directs authorities concerned to refund amount collected from passengers at airport.

PM Shehbaz instructs authorities to suspend notification issued regarding “illegal” federal excise duty.

"Passengers should not be harassed at the airports," premier says.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday took notice of Rs50,000 collected from the passengers as federal excise duty from passengers, Geo News reported.



According to details, the premier expressed reservations over complaints received from passengers at airports; while directing authorities concerned to suspend the notification issued regarding the “illegal” federal excise duty.

“Passengers should not be harassed at the airports,” PM Shehbaz directed all relevant authorities, questioning the “why and how” was the notification released without the approval of the federal cabinet.

He further directed immediate investigation in this regard and ordered strict action against those involved as “they have no right to remain in office”.



“The amount collected from the all passengers on account of federal excise duty should be refunded,” he said, demanding an immediate report in this regard from the authorities in the case.



Earlier, this week, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had increased the tax amount on business class passengers from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000.



“All business class passengers whose tickets are already issued for travel on July 1 or later are hereby informed that this difference may be collected at the airport by airline staff,” the notification read.