 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz takes notice of 'illegal' federal excise duty collected from passengers

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/File

  • Directs authorities concerned to refund amount collected from passengers at airport.
  • PM Shehbaz instructs authorities to suspend notification issued regarding “illegal” federal excise duty.
  • "Passengers should not be harassed at the airports," premier says.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday took notice of Rs50,000 collected from the passengers as federal excise duty from passengers, Geo News reported.

According to details, the premier expressed reservations over complaints received from passengers at airports; while directing authorities concerned to suspend the notification issued regarding the “illegal” federal excise duty.

“Passengers should not be harassed at the airports,” PM Shehbaz directed all relevant authorities, questioning the “why and how” was the notification released without the approval of the federal cabinet.

Related items

He further directed immediate investigation in this regard and ordered strict action against those involved as “they have no right to remain in office”.

“The amount collected from the all passengers on account of federal excise duty should be refunded,” he said, demanding an immediate report in this regard from the authorities in the case.

Earlier, this week, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had increased the tax amount on business class passengers from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000.

“All business class passengers whose tickets are already issued for travel on July 1 or later are hereby informed that this difference may be collected at the airport by airline staff,” the notification read.

More From Pakistan:

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses party supporters in PP-167

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses party supporters in PP-167
'Goodwill gesture': India's BSF returns three-year-old Pakistani boy to rangers

'Goodwill gesture': India's BSF returns three-year-old Pakistani boy to rangers
Karachi weather update: PMD says metropolis not to see thunderstorm

Karachi weather update: PMD says metropolis not to see thunderstorm
Imran Khan addresses jalsa at Islamabad's Parade Ground

Imran Khan addresses jalsa at Islamabad's Parade Ground
Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan

Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan
Khawaja Asif says Miftah Ismail facing 'immense criticism' from PML-N ranks

Khawaja Asif says Miftah Ismail facing 'immense criticism' from PML-N ranks
By-poll in PP-272 Muzaffargarh: It’s a family affair

By-poll in PP-272 Muzaffargarh: It’s a family affair
By-poll in PP-273 Muzaffargarh: PTI’s rebel MNA throws weight behind PML-N

By-poll in PP-273 Muzaffargarh: PTI’s rebel MNA throws weight behind PML-N
SC appreciates 'positive attitude' of political leaders in CM Punjab re-election dispute

SC appreciates 'positive attitude' of political leaders in CM Punjab re-election dispute
CJCSC Gen Raza, Iranian president discuss 'long-lasting defence cooperation'

CJCSC Gen Raza, Iranian president discuss 'long-lasting defence cooperation'
10 young Pakistanis win Diana Award 2022

10 young Pakistanis win Diana Award 2022
Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan to receive highest US civil award

Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan to receive highest US civil award

Latest

view all