Piers Morgan reveals what he said to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has said that he’s already sent a message to Ronaldo in an attempt to lure him to sign for Arsenal this summer.



The talkTV presenter and famous Gunners fan reacted to the news by tweeting an image of him trying to lure Ronaldo with the caption: “It’s time @Cristiano #AFC.”

One commenter replied: “In your dreams Piers.”

To which Morgan said: “It is, but Cristiano likes breaking new ground in football." He referenced Arsenal’s imminent new recruit Gabriel Jesus as a potential strike partner for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has reportedly asked Manchester United to let him leave this summer, if the right offer comes in.

According to The Times, the footballer has told the club of his wish to depart for Champions League football. It’s claimed that rivals Chelsea and Bayern Munich have already discussed the possibility of signing the superstar forward.

Piers Morgan previously interviewed Ronaldo and offered him an Arsenal shirt with his name and number on the back.