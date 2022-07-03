22-year-old British mountaineer scales 9th highest peak Nanga Parbat

Young British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee poses for a picture while scaling Nanga Parbat. — Instagram/@adri.brownlee

Pakistan's Kashif, Britain's Brownlee aim to become world's youngest mountaineers to summit 14 highest peaks.

Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif likely to summit Nanga Parbat on Sunday.

Brownlee to move to The Broad Peak with Nepali companion Gelje Sherpa.

Young British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee has scaled Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest peak in the world, with other foreign climbers, and eyes claiming the title of the world's youngest climber to summit all 14 eight-thousanders.



Meanwhile, Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif — who is two years younger than Brownlee — is in the middle of making it to the summit of Nanga Parbat, and is also aiming for the same title. He is likely to summit the peak on Monday.

The 22-year-old British mountainer reached the mountain's peak on Saturday afternoon, in her eighth summit of an 8,000 metres or above high mountain in the quest to scale all the highest peaks.

The current title of the youngest mountaineer to summit all 8-thousanders is held by Nepal's Mingma David who set the record at the age of 30 years and 166 days.

Brownlee has climbed Everest, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu and Annapurna 1, whereas Kashif has scaled Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu and the Broad Peak.



Kashif aims to summit five more highest peaks by the end of this year but his mission could be jeopardised because of lack of sponsorship and support.



Meanwhile, Brownlee, who was accompanied by Gelje Sherpa during the summit of Nanga Parbat, will move to The Broad Peak.

The other foreign climbers to summit Nanga Parbat on Saturday include Sanu Sherpa and Naoko Watanabe. Earlier, Norweagian Kristin Harila and Taiwan’s Grace Teseng, along with team of five Nepali climbers had summited the mountain.