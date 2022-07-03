 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 03 2022
Web Desk

19 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan’s Shirani

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

At least 19 were killed as a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Balochistan. Photo: Geo News/file
  • 19 passengers killed and 12 others sustain injuries after Quetta-bound bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan.
  • The passenger bus was heading to Quetta from Rawalpindi when it fell into a deep ravine near Shirani district.
  • Shirani district’s assistant commissioner, however, says incident took place within limits of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

QUETTA: At least 19 passengers were killed and 12 others injured when a Quetta-bound bus fell into a ravine in Shirani district of Balochistan, revealed the assistant commissioner of the district Sunday morning.

According to the rescue officials, the ill-fated passenger bus was heading to Quetta from Rawalpindi when it plunged into a deep ravine near Danasar area of Shirani district.

Shirani district’s assistant commissioner, however, said the incident took place within the limits of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After being informed, the police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospitals in Zhob and Mughal Kot, said the assistant commissioner.

The reason behind the incident has yet to be ascertained. The deceased have also yet to be identified.

PM Shehbaz expresses sorrow over loss of lives

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Balochistan bus accident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed to provide immediate and the best medical care to the injured.

Balochistan CM for best medical facilities to injured

Balochistan Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident. He directed the administration and the rescue officials to expedite their efforts. He ordered the authorities to impose a state of emergency in Zhob’s hospitals and provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident and extended his sympathy to the families of the victims.

