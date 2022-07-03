 
Sunday Jul 03 2022
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Andrew car crash interview

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has reacted to ‘totally deluded’ Prince Andrew’s car crash interview.

Sharing the Daily Mail news titled, “The full inside story behind Prince Andrew’s car crash TV interview” on Twitter, the outspoken journalist said, “Fascinating read.. incredible to see how totally deluded Andrew was about how the interview had gone.”

He also hailed royal expert Sam McAlister for the news item, saying “Congrats @SamMcAlister1 - so interesting to peek behind the royal curtains on stuff like this” followed by two clapping hands emoticons.

According to Daily Mail, Prince Andrew, who settled lawsuit with his accuser Virginia Giuffre earlier this year, sat down with Newsnight on November 14, 2019 for an interview that he thought would clear his name of his association with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail four months earlier.

Sam McAlister shared the full inside story behind Andrew’s car crash TV interview in his report in Daily Mail on Friday.

