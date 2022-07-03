 
sports
Sunday Jul 03 2022
SDSports desk

In pictures: Cricketer Hassan Ali celebrates birthday with wife in sparkling party

SDSports desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Hassan Ali poses with wife Samyah at his birthday party. — Instagram
Hassan Ali poses with wife Samyah at his birthday party. — Instagram

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday at a surprise party thrown by his wife Samyah. 

The pacer, who actively shares events from his personal life on social media, took to Twitter and posted pictures from the sparkling birthday party.

Hassan paired a black kurta with the same coloured skinny pants, while Samyah wore a glittering golden gown and a high ponytail. The couple's daughter was wearing a dress matching her mother's outfit.

Hassan Ali and wife Samyah. — Instagram
Hassan Ali and wife Samyah. — Instagram
Hassan Alis birthday cake. — Instagram
Hassan Ali's birthday cake. — Instagram
Hassan Ali and wife walk with hand in hand. — Instagram
Hassan Ali and wife walk with hand in hand. — Instagram
Hassan Ali and wife Samyah. — Instagram
Hassan Ali and wife Samyah. — Instagram
Hassan Ali poses for a picture. — Twitter/@@RealHa55an
Hassan Ali poses for a picture. — Twitter/@@RealHa55an
Hassan Ali cuts the cake. — Twitter/@@RealHa55an
Hassan Ali cuts the cake. — Twitter/@@RealHa55an

The cricketer cut his birthday cake while holding his daughter and with Samyah by his side, in front of a glittering backdrop. The entire party was themed golden. Even the cake was golden and it had Hassan's pictures on it.

"Thank you all so much, for all the lovely Birthday wishes over calls, texts, statuses, Facebook, insta, Twitter and social assets. I am truly grateful to have you all in my life. Loved the surprise from my lovely wife Samyah. Stay well everyone," he wrote. 

