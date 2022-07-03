 
Queen feels there has been enough drama around Harry, Meghan: insider

Queen reportedly feels that there has been enough buzz around ‘bullying’ allegations against Meghan Markle.

An investigation into the claims was recently concluded and Buckingham Palace decided to not publish the findings and handle the matter privately.

Following the decision, a royal source told Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicoll that Her Majesty decided to avoid any further ‘drama’ with Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, reported Daily Mail.

“The queen feels there has been enough drama around the Sussexes, and she wants a line to be drawn,” the royal insider spilt the beans to Nicoll.

Meanwhile, the palace confirmed that the investigation had reached an end and respective changes have already been made.

The private probe, launched in March 2021, is said to have focused on how “staff handled the complaints, rather than scrutinising details of the allegations themselves – which Meghan, 40, has always denied, reported OK!.

