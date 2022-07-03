Prince Andrew has ‘no intention’ of helping forces with Epstein, Maxwell probe





Prince Andrew is reportedly planning to avoid US authorities probing his connection with Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew is reportedly planning to avoid US authorities in their probe into his connection with convicted sex fiends Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as per a close source.

Days after Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for procuring minors for sexual favours as part of Epstein’s sex abuse ring, a source told Mirror UK: “Andrew has no intention of speaking to US authorities. He has nothing to say and nothing to add.”

This comes after Prince Andrew had earlier assured authorities that he would help them in their probe into Epstein and Maxwell’s twisted sex ring.

Meanwhile, the insider continued: “He sees no reason why anyone would want to speak to him and now that his case has been settled with Virginia Giuffre, he considers the matter settled.”

For the unversed, Andrew was accused of sexual assault by Virgnia Giuffre who alleged that the Duke of York abused her in the early 2000’s when she was a minor.

The case was settled by Prince Andrew out of court, after the Duke agreed to pay £12million to Giuffre, though he has no recollection of meeting her.

The comments come after lawyer Lisa Bloom told New York’s federal court during Maxwell’s sentencing: “Everyone associated with Epstein and Maxwell should be carefully investigated. We call upon the FBI to fully investigate Prince Andrew.”