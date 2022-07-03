WATCH: PCB features Babar Azam, others in Pakistan Junior League's teaser

The teaser of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) features cricket team captain Babar Azam. — Teasser screengrab

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja Sunday shared a teaser for one of the most-anticipated projects, the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).



Taking to his Twitter account, the former cricketer released a teaser full of vibrant colours, specially designed for young cricket fans.

The teaser features Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam, pacer Hassan Ali, Naseem Shah, and all-rounder Imam-ul-Haq.



The six-franchise U19-level league will take place from October 1-15 in Lahore. Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, and Darren Sammy will be mentors of three franchises whereas Javed Miandad will serve as the overall mentor.

The PSL will be played on a single league basis with the top-four sides progressing to the play-offs. The top-two sides will play in the Qualifier with the winner qualifying for the final. The losing side will get a second chance to progress to the final when it will play against the winner of Eliminator 1 between the number-three and four ranked sides.