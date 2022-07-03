 
sports
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: PCB features Babar Azam, others in Pakistan Junior League's teaser

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

The teaser of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) features cricket team captain Babar Azam. — Teasser screengrab
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja Sunday shared a teaser for one of the most-anticipated projects, the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Taking to his Twitter account, the former cricketer released a teaser full of vibrant colours, specially designed for young cricket fans. 

The teaser features Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam, pacer Hassan Ali, Naseem Shah, and all-rounder Imam-ul-Haq.

The six-franchise U19-level league will take place from October 1-15 in Lahore. Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, and Darren Sammy will be mentors of three franchises whereas Javed Miandad will serve as the overall mentor.

The PSL will be played on a single league basis with the top-four sides progressing to the play-offs. The top-two sides will play in the Qualifier with the winner qualifying for the final. The losing side will get a second chance to progress to the final when it will play against the winner of Eliminator 1 between the number-three and four ranked sides.

