 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake sets stage ablaze with surprise appearance during Backstreet Boys show

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Drake set the internet ablaze with his surprise performance during the Backstreet Boys show on Saturday evening.

During the concert stop in the rapper's hometown of Toronto, Canada, the God’s Plan song-maker joined the band on stage to perform their iconic song I Want It That Way.

After the Backstreet Boys brought Drake — who they called the band's "sixth member" — out on stage, the star told the audience why the group's song is so special to him.

"At 13 years old, I had a bar mitzvah, and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing, and she asked me if I would dance with her," he said, as seen in video footage shared online by a fan in attendance. 

"It was the first time I ever felt acknowledged, and it was the first time I ever felt like, you know, I had a shot at being cool."

Drake then playfully teased, "If she can see me now, you know what I'm talking about?" before he and the boy band began to sing the classic tune.

The Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour originally began in 2019 but had to stop halfway through because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boyband, which consists of members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, restarted their tour in February 2022 with four shows in Las Vegas.


More From Entertainment:

Gunman opens fire near Harry Styles gig venue: The concert to 'proceed as planned'

Gunman opens fire near Harry Styles gig venue: The concert to 'proceed as planned'
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘can’t win’ against Royal Family, claims expert

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘can’t win’ against Royal Family, claims expert
Prince Harry ‘expresses desire’ for Queen to allow photo with Lilibet

Prince Harry ‘expresses desire’ for Queen to allow photo with Lilibet
Kim Kardashian melts hearts with sweet photo of daughters North and Chicago

Kim Kardashian melts hearts with sweet photo of daughters North and Chicago
Jhene Aiko, Big Sean, expecting first baby together: Pic

Jhene Aiko, Big Sean, expecting first baby together: Pic
Elon Musk has no feelings for Amber Heard

Elon Musk has no feelings for Amber Heard
Tom Cruise's most insane stunts in his movies

Tom Cruise's most insane stunts in his movies
Tom Cruise's endearing throwback pictures in honour of his birthday

Tom Cruise's endearing throwback pictures in honour of his birthday
Prince Andrew gave Ghislaine Maxwell 'unrestricted access' to Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew gave Ghislaine Maxwell 'unrestricted access' to Buckingham Palace
Adele touches on real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Adele touches on real reason behind dramatic weight loss
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest move sparks reactions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest move sparks reactions
Elon Musk 'fascinates' Josie Gibson: TV host admits she has crush on billionaire

Elon Musk 'fascinates' Josie Gibson: TV host admits she has crush on billionaire

Latest

view all