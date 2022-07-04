 
In Trevor Noah's fake scenario, Queen Elizabeth visits Ghislaine Maxwell to protect Andrew

Comedian Trevor Noah left millions of his fans in stitches when he touched on R.Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing on his The Daily Show.

Noah mimicked Queen Elizabeth and former US president Donald Trump as he created a fake scenario and acted with the both characters by himself.  He joked about the Queen and Trump visiting Maxwell's prison cell.

People couldn't help laughing to see Trump's reaction when he came across Hillary Clinton and the Queen Elizabeth in the cell. When Trump asks the Queen about purpose of her visit, the monarch says she is there to protect her embarrassing son.

Trevor Noah joke was a reference to the Queen's second son Prince Andrew who was friends with Maxwell.

Watch the video below:

SCOTUS Restricts the EPA & R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell Get Prison Sentences

SCOTUS rules to limit the EPAâs authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, R. Kelly and Ghislane Maxwell receive prison sentences, Prince Charles stops ...


