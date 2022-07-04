Bruno Falcon aka ‘Pop N’ Taco’ dies at 58

Fans are mourning the death of Bruno "Pop 'N Taco" Falcon, who died at the age of 58.



No official cause of death has been disclosed, but the legendary breaker who worked with Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson and played the lead in the 1984 cult classic film Breakin' apparently passed away recently at his Long Beach home.

Popin' Pete, a longtime friend and associate who also worked with Michael Jackson on music videos like "Thriller," "Smooth Criminal," and "Beat It," and who co-starred with Pop 'N Taco in Breakin', announced the news in an Instagram post.

He wrote in the caption, “Rest my brother Taco, glad we had this moment last year after not seeing each other in 15 years”, he wrote. “Rest in peace my brother Popin n Taco, you will be missed..can’t believe this.”

Other Hip Hop and music giants, such as fellow B-Boy Crazy Legs, The Beat Junkies' D-Styles and Rhettmatic, Sheila E., and Omarion, expressed their sympathies in the comment section.