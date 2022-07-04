 
pakistan
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets US govt, people on Independence Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and US President Joe Biden (R). — Screengrab via Twitter/@abubakarumer/Reuters/File
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif extends wishes to US govt and people on their 246th Independence Day.
  • Says his govt looks forward to engaging with Biden administration at all levels.
  • Amb Masood Khan pays tribute to those who contributed in US' foundation. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended his heartiest felicitations to the people and government of the United States on the occasion of the country's 246th Independence Day.

Americans mark their nation's birthday on July 4, which was the day when the country was liberated from England by Abraham Lincoln in 1776.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that his govt looks forward to engaging with the administration of President Joe Biden at all levels to promote bilateral relations between the two countries. 

"It is my pleasure to extend the heartiest felicitations and greetings to the people and government of the United States on their Independence Day. My govt looks forward to engaging with the Biden Administration at all levels to promote our bilateral relations including trade and investment," the premier wrote.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ambassador to the US Masood Khan also congratulated the US on its Independence Day and paid tribute to those who contributed to the country's foundation. 

"Happy Fourth of July and Happy Independence Day to the United States! Tribute to the founding fathers and succeeding generations that have made the US a great nation," he wrote.

