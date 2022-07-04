 
entertainment
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Royals 'refusing' blame after Lilibet's birthday snub

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Royals refusing blame after Lilibets birthday snub
Royals 'refusing' blame after Lilibet's birthday snub

The Royal Family has reportedly 'refused' to any blame following Lilibet's alleged birthday snub.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey made this claim in her latest piece for the Telegraph.

In it, she spoke of the royal family's reluctance to accept blame in regards to Lilibet's birthday snub.

"Although the wider family were invited to Lilibet’s first birthday party on the Saturday, only the Tindalls’ and Mr Phillips’ children attended, while their parents spent the afternoon at the Epsom Derby."

"According to one source: 'There was a bit of reluctance among the royals to admit to having any involvement in Lilibet’s birthday party.'"

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle splashes around £45k on health and wellness: reports

Meghan Markle splashes around £45k on health and wellness: reports
Meghan Markle slammed for dragging Prince Harry 'like a performing seal'

Meghan Markle slammed for dragging Prince Harry 'like a performing seal'
David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet throwback video

David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet throwback video
Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt note for David on 23rd wedding anniversary: Photo

Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt note for David on 23rd wedding anniversary: Photo
Amber Heard slams court for 'not vetting' jurors: 'Was there a summons?'

Amber Heard slams court for 'not vetting' jurors: 'Was there a summons?'
BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea

BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea
Prince Harry put on blast over 'obsession' with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry put on blast over 'obsession' with Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew is still on Queen’s staff after alleged sex assault case: reports

Prince Andrew is still on Queen’s staff after alleged sex assault case: reports
Britney Spears pens note on mental health: ‘Positive is the new negative’

Britney Spears pens note on mental health: ‘Positive is the new negative’
‘Minions’ rule N. American box office with $127.9 million

‘Minions’ rule N. American box office with $127.9 million
British theatre director Peter Brook passes away

British theatre director Peter Brook passes away
Amber Heard demands new trial, claims verdict in Johnny Depp case is tossed

Amber Heard demands new trial, claims verdict in Johnny Depp case is tossed

Latest

view all