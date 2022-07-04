Royals 'refusing' blame after Lilibet's birthday snub

The Royal Family has reportedly 'refused' to any blame following Lilibet's alleged birthday snub.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey made this claim in her latest piece for the Telegraph.

In it, she spoke of the royal family's reluctance to accept blame in regards to Lilibet's birthday snub.

"Although the wider family were invited to Lilibet’s first birthday party on the Saturday, only the Tindalls’ and Mr Phillips’ children attended, while their parents spent the afternoon at the Epsom Derby."

"According to one source: 'There was a bit of reluctance among the royals to admit to having any involvement in Lilibet’s birthday party.'"