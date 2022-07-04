Prince Harry, Meghan urged to ‘respect’ Royal Family amid Oprah 2.0

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to try and rebuild their trust with the royal family if they truly wish for their relationship with the Firm to heal, just as reports of them sitting for another interview with Oprah Winfrey swirl.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl commented on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ongoing feud with the royal family amid reports of the royal couple sitting down for another tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Nicholl said: “I do know that William and Kate are worried that anything they might say or do with the fact that it could end up being leaked to the media. So, I think in the case of really having to prove now that they can be trusted.”

Nicholl went on to highlight that if Prince Harry and Meghan want to actually mend their rift with the royal family, then they must start respecting royal wishes.

“If there's going to be any chance of moving on, repairing relationships, and really trying to heal some pretty deep wounds, then I think Harry and Meghan are going to have to respect the wishes of the royals,” she explained.

Nicholl further pressed, saying: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are absolutely going to have to respect the wishes of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.”



