Gwen Stefani celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Blake Shelton

Monday Jul 04 2022
Popular American singer Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 3rd July Sunday.

The Rich Girl singer, who got married in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma took to Instagram and posted sweet photos and a video on Instagram from their special day.

Stefani, 52, posted a video montage of moments from their wedding set to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love

In the clip, Shelton can be seen pulling back Stefani's wedding veil before the video cuts to the couple dancing and sharing a kiss.

"1 year down, forever to go!"  the Cool singer captioned the post, tagging Shelton, who replied: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

Shelton, 46, also celebrated their anniversary by sharing a photo from the ceremony, writing in the caption, "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round... @Gwen Stefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"

In the comments section, Stefani replied, "My dream man - thank u God !!!"

Stefani and the God’s Country singer, 45, got married in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma.


