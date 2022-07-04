Prince George’s shocking school job revealed by Kate Middleton

file footage

Prince George is reportedly into farming with his mom, Kate Middleton, dishing out details about the surprising job he once took on at school, reported Hello magazine.

As per reports, the Cambridge children are getting ready for their summer break soon, and are expected to head to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where Prince George is said to take up an unusual role for a royal.

During a trip to a local goat farm in Wales with Prince William, Kate got in a conversation with the farm owners Gary and Jess Yeomans about a robot silage sweeper, that Gary said was used to move feed.

Upon hearing this, Kate revealed: “That was George's job at half term -moving feed.”

The Cambridges have always been keen about involving their children into farming, with Prince William once telling an elementary school teacher that Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte even helped deliver lambs during their time off from school in 2020.



