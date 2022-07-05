 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Doomed’ Prince Harry gets dire warning from top surgeon: Details

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry, who says he is ‘doomed’ to go bald soon, has been warned by a top surgeon that he might just be right about going bald before turning 40, reported The Daily Star.

Talking about the Duke of Sussex’s rapidly receding hairline just months after Harry himself acknowledged it at the Invictus Games, Dr. Manish Mittal said: “At the speed it’s receding, it is likely that Harry will be completely bald in two years.”

“Certainly, by the time he’s 40,” Mittal added, referencing the fact that both Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, have balding heads.

Interestingly, Prince Harry took a jibe at his own receding hairline at this year’s Invictus Games in the Netherlands while talking to Dutch athlete Bart van der Burg.

During the brief chat, Harry joked that he was ‘doomed’ to go bald. 

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Hudgens melts hearts with birthday wish for beau Cole Tucker: Photos

Vanessa Hudgens melts hearts with birthday wish for beau Cole Tucker: Photos
Meghan Markle ‘treads fine line’ amid pledge to uphold Queen’s values

Meghan Markle ‘treads fine line’ amid pledge to uphold Queen’s values
Adele ‘honoured’ to have performed at Hyde Park: ‘My heart is absolutely full’

Adele ‘honoured’ to have performed at Hyde Park: ‘My heart is absolutely full’
Kate Middleton brings out Prince William’s ‘fun side’ amid public appearances

Kate Middleton brings out Prince William’s ‘fun side’ amid public appearances
David, Victoria Beckham’s kids celebrate parent’s 23rd anniversary

David, Victoria Beckham’s kids celebrate parent’s 23rd anniversary
Piers Morgan makes bold claim that he’s bigger star than Tom Cruise

Piers Morgan makes bold claim that he’s bigger star than Tom Cruise

Prince William plays Polo to ‘copy’ Prince Harry? Netizens speculate

Prince William plays Polo to ‘copy’ Prince Harry? Netizens speculate
Kate Middleton left ‘mortified’ by dad’s behaviour at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton left ‘mortified’ by dad’s behaviour at Wimbledon

Adele takes a dig at former lover in leaked track

Adele takes a dig at former lover in leaked track
Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit

Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit

Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne

Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne
Johnny Depp's new photo reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean

Johnny Depp's new photo reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean

Latest

view all