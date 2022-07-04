Prince Harry, Meghan’s arch nemesis to serve Prince Charles, Camilla?

file footage

Amid news that Prince Charles wants to repair his icy relationship with son Prince Harry, new reports suggest that Charles and wife Camilla are actually hiring an editor from The Daily Mail group, that has famously been sued thrice by Harry and wife Meghan Markle.

As per The Sunday Times, Charles and Camilla are in the process of hiring Tobyn Andreae, once deputy editor of The Daily Mail, as a communications secretary for their media operation; Tobyn will reportedly replace Simon Enright.

This comes less than a year after Meghan Markle won a privacy and copyright case against The Mail on Sunday in December 2021, after she accused the publication of printing a confidential letter she wrote to her father.

While the news of Tobyn's hiring has been confirmed by Prince Charles' office, but no official comment has come yet from either Charles or Camilla.




