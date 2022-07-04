 
Monday Jul 04 2022
On this day Imran Khan made cricket history

Imran Khan bowls a delivery. — PCB/File
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a tweet remembering Imran Khan’s performance on this day 35 years ago, when he became the first Pakistan bowler to take 300 Test wickets.

By doing so, he beat Englishman Jack Richard’s record in the Leeds Test.

In the 1987 tour of England, five Test matches were played in the series between Pakistan and England, in which Pakistan won one out of four.

Khan is considered one of the most legendary cricket players of all time.

In 1978, he was the third-fastest bowler in the world, behind icons like Dennis Lillee and Andy Roberts.

In 1992, the Pakistani cricket team became world champions when they beat England in the finals in Melbourne, Australia, with Khan as captain.

