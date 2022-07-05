Search for missing French paraglider still underway

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022
The search and rescue operation to trace a French paraglider pilot — who went missing after a jump in Duikar village, Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday — is still underway.
French paraglider Savall Xavier Alain Francois took off with two Spanish paragliders from a peak, but went missing at around 4:00 pm on Saturday soon after taking the flight.
The Spanish paragliders, however landed safely in Ganish valley, Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan, Karrar Haidri, said Alpine Club of Pakistan secretary, adding that the police and local volunteers rushed to the site, but the paraglider could not be located.
Now a helicopter is also taking part to trace the missing paraglider, he added.
The paragliders had arrived in Hunza late last month and stayed in a local hotel.
Pakistan’s sparsely-populated region, Gilgit-Baltistan, is home to some of the top peaks and a major tourist destination. A large number of tourists visit the region each year for expeditions on various peaks, paragliding and other sports.