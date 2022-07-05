Search for missing French paraglider still underway

A representational image of a paraglider amid flight. — Facebook

Savall Xavier Alain Francois went missing on Saturday soon after taking flight.

Official says police, volunteers rushed to the site, but couldn't locate Francois.

Says helicopter is also taking part to trace Francois who arrived in Hunza last month.

The search and rescue operation to trace a French paraglider pilot — who went missing after a jump in Duikar village, Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday — is still underway.



French paraglider Savall Xavier Alain Francois took off with two Spanish paragliders from a peak, but went missing at around 4:00 pm on Saturday soon after taking the flight.

The Spanish paragliders, however landed safely in Ganish valley, Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan, Karrar Haidri, said Alpine Club of Pakistan secretary, adding that the police and local volunteers rushed to the site, but the paraglider could not be located.



Now a helicopter is also taking part to trace the missing paraglider, he added.



The paragliders had arrived in Hunza late last month and stayed in a local hotel.



Pakistan’s sparsely-populated region, Gilgit-Baltistan, is home to some of the top peaks and a major tourist destination. A large number of tourists visit the region each year for expeditions on various peaks, paragliding and other sports.