 
sports
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
APP

Search for missing French paraglider still underway

By
APP

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

A representational image of a paraglider amid flight. — Facebook
A representational image of a paraglider amid flight. — Facebook

  • Savall Xavier Alain Francois went missing on Saturday soon after taking flight.
  • Official says police, volunteers rushed to the site, but couldn't locate Francois.
  • Says helicopter is also taking part to trace Francois who arrived in Hunza last month.

The search and rescue operation to trace a French paraglider pilot — who went missing after a jump in Duikar village, Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday — is still underway.

French paraglider Savall Xavier Alain Francois took off with two Spanish paragliders from a peak, but went missing at around 4:00 pm on Saturday soon after taking the flight.

Related items

The Spanish paragliders, however landed safely in Ganish valley, Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan, Karrar Haidri, said Alpine Club of Pakistan secretary, adding that the police and local volunteers rushed to the site, but the paraglider could not be located.

Now a helicopter is also taking part to trace the missing paraglider, he added.

The paragliders had arrived in Hunza late last month and stayed in a local hotel.

Pakistan’s sparsely-populated region, Gilgit-Baltistan, is home to some of the top peaks and a major tourist destination. A large number of tourists visit the region each year for expeditions on various peaks, paragliding and other sports.

More From Sports:

Officials investigate racist abuse allegations during England-India Test match

Officials investigate racist abuse allegations during England-India Test match
Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat
Haris Rauf responds after Shaheen Afridi becomes honorary cop

Haris Rauf responds after Shaheen Afridi becomes honorary cop
Has Shaheen Shah Afridi joined police force?

Has Shaheen Shah Afridi joined police force?

On this day Imran Khan made cricket history

On this day Imran Khan made cricket history
Indian fans line up to take pictures with Shan Masood

Indian fans line up to take pictures with Shan Masood
Cristiano Ronaldo misses Man Utd training for ‘family reasons’: reports

Cristiano Ronaldo misses Man Utd training for ‘family reasons’: reports
What happened in Shoaib Akhtar’s meeting with Babar Azam, players?

What happened in Shoaib Akhtar’s meeting with Babar Azam, players?
Spinners ‘key’ to Pakistan’s success in Sri Lanka: Babar Azam

Spinners ‘key’ to Pakistan’s success in Sri Lanka: Babar Azam
Imam-ul-Haq roped in by Somerset County Cricket club

Imam-ul-Haq roped in by Somerset County Cricket club

Shahid Afridi, Harbhajan Singh's rivalry remembered on Indian spinner's birthday

Shahid Afridi, Harbhajan Singh's rivalry remembered on Indian spinner's birthday
ECB team to arrive in Pakistan for inspection ahead of T20I series

ECB team to arrive in Pakistan for inspection ahead of T20I series

Latest

view all