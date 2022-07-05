 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
Kate Middleton left ‘mortified’ by dad’s behaviour at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton once revealed an embarrassing moment with her dad Michael Middleton at Wimbledon which left the Duchess of Cambridge ‘mortified’.

The Duchess is a huge fan of Wimbledon and is often seen enjoying the game in the Royal Box at the mega-events. However, when joined by her family things can turn out disastrous, recalled, Kate.

During the conversation with BBC, the Duchess said that her father once accompanied her to watch Sampras play. 

“My father is not going to appreciate this, but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Sampras play,” she revisited.

“My dad said very coolly, 'Hi Pete',” she said. "I was mortified!"

Meanwhile, Kate could not watch British star Dan Evans play live last year after making a contact with a Covid-19 positive person and had to exit the venue under the strict protocol of self-isolation.

