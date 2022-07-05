Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat

Pakistan's youngest mountaineer Shehroze Kashif. — Instagram

Shehroze Kashif aims to become world's youngest mountaineer to climb all 14 eight-thousanders.

Kashif is Pakistan's youngest mountaineer as well.

Intends to summit five more highest peaks by the end of this year.

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who is also the youngest in the country's climbers' community, has set another record by becoming the youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat.



Nanga Parbat is the 9th highest peak in the world, and one of the 14 8-thousander mountains across the globe which scales up to 8,126 metres.

Kashif has scaled Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu and the Broad Peak, and the Nanga Parbat was his eighth summit of an 8-thousander.



The 20-year-old mountaineer aims to claim the title of world's youngest mountaineer to summit the 14 highest mountains.

Kashif intends to summit five more highest peaks by the end of this year but his mission could be jeopardised because of a lack of sponsorship and support.