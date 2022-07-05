 
sports
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Sohail Imran

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat

By
Sohail Imran

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Pakistans youngest mountaineer Shehroze Kashif. — Instagram
Pakistan's youngest mountaineer Shehroze Kashif. — Instagram

  • Shehroze Kashif aims to become world's youngest mountaineer to climb all 14 eight-thousanders.
  • Kashif is Pakistan's youngest mountaineer as well.
  • Intends to summit five more highest peaks by the end of this year.

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who is also the youngest in the country's climbers' community, has set another record by becoming the youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat.

Nanga Parbat is the 9th highest peak in the world, and one of the 14 8-thousander mountains across the globe which scales up to 8,126 metres.

Related items

Kashif has scaled Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu and the Broad Peak, and the Nanga Parbat was his eighth summit of an 8-thousander.

The 20-year-old mountaineer aims to claim the title of world's youngest mountaineer to summit the 14 highest mountains.

Kashif intends to summit five more highest peaks by the end of this year but his mission could be jeopardised because of a lack of sponsorship and support.

More From Sports:

Has Shaheen Shah Afridi joined police force?

Has Shaheen Shah Afridi joined police force?

On this day Imran Khan made cricket history

On this day Imran Khan made cricket history
Indian fans line up to take pictures with Shan Masood

Indian fans line up to take pictures with Shan Masood
Cristiano Ronaldo misses Man Utd training for ‘family reasons’: reports

Cristiano Ronaldo misses Man Utd training for ‘family reasons’: reports
What happened in Shoaib Akhtar’s meeting with Babar Azam, players?

What happened in Shoaib Akhtar’s meeting with Babar Azam, players?
Spinners ‘key’ to Pakistan’s success in Sri Lanka: Babar Azam

Spinners ‘key’ to Pakistan’s success in Sri Lanka: Babar Azam
Imam-ul-Haq roped in by Somerset County Cricket club

Imam-ul-Haq roped in by Somerset County Cricket club

Shahid Afridi, Harbhajan Singh's rivalry remembered on Indian spinner's birthday

Shahid Afridi, Harbhajan Singh's rivalry remembered on Indian spinner's birthday
ECB team to arrive in Pakistan for inspection ahead of T20I series

ECB team to arrive in Pakistan for inspection ahead of T20I series
VIDEO: Shoaib Akthar shows Holy Kabah from top of Makkah Clock Tower

VIDEO: Shoaib Akthar shows Holy Kabah from top of Makkah Clock Tower
WATCH: PCB features Babar Azam, others in Pakistan Junior League's teaser

WATCH: PCB features Babar Azam, others in Pakistan Junior League's teaser
WATCH: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow get into heated exchange during Edgbaston Test

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow get into heated exchange during Edgbaston Test

Latest

view all