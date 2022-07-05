Meghan Markle thinks ‘toxic’ Royals’ latest scandal ‘proves her right’

file footage

Meghan Markle is ‘happy’ to be away from the latest Royal drama involving her father-in-law Prince Charles accepting cash for charity from a problematic politician, an insider told Heat magazine recently.



Talking about how both Meghan and husband Prince Harry feel ‘relieved’ to be away from the UK as Charles is implicated for allegedly accepting bags full of cash from a Qatari politician, the insider shared that ‘it’s never been more of a relief’ to not be a part of the royal family.

“It’s never been more of a relief to be away from the royal spotlight… Meghan, in particular, is so happy to be back in LA and away from all that toxicity,” the insider revealed.

The source went on to add: “They’ve been proven right in starting their own life in California when they did.”

The comments come as Prince Harry and Meghan continue to face relentless negative press from British publications in the wake of Megxit; the royal couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and have since relocated to the US.

As for Prince Charles, he sent shockwaves amid the Royal Firm after reports revealed that he accepted around £2.5million in cash from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, the former Prime Minister of Qatar, for his charities.