 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Provide free electricity to KP instead of dragging matters to court: Maryam tells PTI

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses supporters in Lahore on July 4, 2022. — Twitter/@updates_pmln
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses supporters in Lahore on July 4, 2022. — Twitter/@updates_pmln 

  • Maryam criticises PTI for approaching the Supreme Court.
  • PML-N vice president tells PTI to provide free electricity to needy in KP.
  • Fawad Chaudhry claims CM's plan for getting Punjab out of crisis is for political gain.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has criticised the PTI for approaching the Supreme Court after Punjab’s Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz announced to give free electricity to people consuming up to 100 units per month. 

The new announcement is expected to provide electricity to an estimated nine million poor families across the province.

In a statement on Twitter, Maryam said that free electricity has been provided to the poor in Punjab. So, instead of moving the Supreme Court against the Punjab CM's decision, the PTI should provide free electricity to the needy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). 

The PML-N vice president said in order to provide free electricity to the needy in KP, one should work hard, instead of being jealous.

Related items

Earlier today, terming the announcement about the provision of free electricity to the masses ahead of the by-elections a "violation of the court orders and an attempt to gain political mileage", PTI's senior leader Fawad Chaudhry had written a letter to the apex court against the “relief package” of the chief minister.

Chaudhry claimed that the chief minister's plan for getting Punjab out of the crisis was for political gain. He said that the Punjab chief minister would exercise only regulatory powers till July 22.

More From Pakistan:

BISE Lahore issues revised schedule of papers for intermediate Part-1 annual examination

BISE Lahore issues revised schedule of papers for intermediate Part-1 annual examination
Indian plane stranded in Karachi declared 'unfit' for travel

Indian plane stranded in Karachi declared 'unfit' for travel
Man burns friend's widow to death for refusing to marry him

Man burns friend's widow to death for refusing to marry him
'Will reveal names involved in foreign conspiracy,' warns Imran Khan

'Will reveal names involved in foreign conspiracy,' warns Imran Khan

WATCH: Sindh Assembly's roof leaks after heavy rainfall

WATCH: Sindh Assembly's roof leaks after heavy rainfall
By-poll in PP-282 Layyah: The key to winning election — the Saraiki vote

By-poll in PP-282 Layyah: The key to winning election — the Saraiki vote
Dua Zahra's father seeks action against Zaheer Ahmed if 'rape' proved in medical test

Dua Zahra's father seeks action against Zaheer Ahmed if 'rape' proved in medical test
Indian plane with 138 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Karachi

Indian plane with 138 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Karachi
Heavy rains hit Karachi

Heavy rains hit Karachi
MQM’s Babar Ghauri remanded into police custody for seven days

MQM’s Babar Ghauri remanded into police custody for seven days

WATCH: When 'Operation Fair Play' was conducted on July 5, 1977

WATCH: When 'Operation Fair Play' was conducted on July 5, 1977
NCOC issues fresh guidelines for Eid ul Adha as COVID cases rise

NCOC issues fresh guidelines for Eid ul Adha as COVID cases rise

Latest

view all