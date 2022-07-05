 
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
Prince Andrew had 'intimate picnic' with Ghislaine Maxwell under Queen nose

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell intimate relationship has been exposed by a former officer.

Police protection officer Paul Page told The Sun: "She was allowed to enter and exit the Palace night and day at will.

"Myself and my other colleagues formed the opinion they were in some sort of relationship."

Ghislaine has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment over her connection to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Page in the same interview, revealed the Prince had an "intimate picnic" right below the Queen's bedroom window.

In another interview, Mr Page told ITV’s Ranvir Singh: “From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will, we suspected that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew.”

He went on: “She kept coming in and out, in and out.”

