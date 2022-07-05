 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s ‘warm relationship’ with Camilla hailed amid sweet gesture

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton’s ‘warm relationship’ with her mother-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was hailed after the Duchess of Cambridge took special photos of her for a new magazine cove.

The two future Queen Consorts took royal internet by storm on Tuesday after it was revealed that Camilla commissioned her daughter-in-law Kate to photograph her for the cover of Country Life magazine for her 75th birthday.

Commenting on Camilla’s sweet gesture towards Kate, Victoria Arbiter said that it showed that the two future Queens have a warm relationship with each other.

Arbiter took to Twitter to say: “This is a lovely story and it speaks to the warm relationship that exists between the two future Queen Consorts.”

Her sentiment was echoed by several royal enthusiasts on Twitter, with one tweeting: “So lovely…the photos are beautiful - I’ve never seen Camilla look better. Kate is so talented, but their warm relationship shines through.”

Camilla, 74, was photographed by Kate for her birthday with the cover showing the Duchess of Cornwall smiling at the camera in a blue and white floral dress. Another photo showed her walking through a field of forget-me-nots.

