Bushra Iqbal shares rare clip of Aamir Liaquat, daughter Dua on his birthday: Watch

Dr Bushra Iqbal is remembering late husband Aamir Liaquat on his birth anniversary.

In his loving memory, the first wife of the MNA shared an adorable video of the televangelist with daughter Dua Aamir from back in his days as a TV show host.

"Yaadien(memories) she wrote on her Instagram Stories this week.

Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home last month. The famous media personality was buried by family and close friends in Karachi.