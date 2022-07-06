 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz photo raises eyebrows

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz's new pictures have set tongues wagging.

The same people who are angry with Prince Harry for marrying Meghan Markle are now targeting the newly wed couple for no reason.

As soon as their photos emerge from their honeymoon, some social media users are fixated on discussing a single shot which they believe reveals something is wrong between them.

The photo shows Brooklyn kissing his wife as her attention appeared to be diverted by something else.

"Bruh," wrote body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas. Although he didn't say much about the couple, the picture and his caption triggered dozens of negative comments. A user said the couple's relationship won't last.

A royal commentator said it is, "disaster waiting to happen."

Another said, "Looks like she's having to force herself to accept his embrace and kiss."

Earlier this year, Brooklyn Beckham, the son of singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham and footballer David Beckham, tied the knot with actor Nicola Peltz. They wed in a lavish ceremony at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday. The wedding was attended by several Hollywood celebrities.

Nicola is best known for her role in Transformers: Age of Extinction and the TV series Bates Motel. Brooklyn has tried his hand at modelling and photography in the past before expressing his intention to become a professional chef last year. 

